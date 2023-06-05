‘He Said/He Said’: Reps. Comer and Raskin Give ‘Contradicting Information’ on FBI Biden Investigation Letter

Fox News anchor John Roberts covered the dueling statements on Monday from Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) – the top two ranking members of the House Oversight Committee – and noted his confusion at the “contradictory information” coming from the two Congressional leaders.

Comer announced on Monday that he will begin contempt of Congress proceedings against FBI Director Christopher Wray for refusing to hand over a document he alleges outlines financial crimes by the Biden family. Raskin and Comer differed on the current status of an investigation relating to that document, with Comer claiming an investigation was ongoing, while Raskin argued he understood that the Trump-era DOJ found nothing further to investigate.

Comer: They confirmed there’s an ongoing investigation

Raskin: I have not heard that this is part of any ongoing investigation

Comer: Highly credible source

Raskin: It is not the confidential source who is the origin of the claim pic.twitter.com/cyTTJfw1E8 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 5, 2023

“All right. So that’s Congressman Jamie Raskin, who is the ranking member on the Oversight Committee and seemingly contradictory information coming from him that we heard from the congressman and the chairman of the Oversight Committee, James Comer. Raskin suggesting that this is an old document that was part of a preliminary investigation that didn’t go anywhere. Comer suggesting that this thing’s a bombshell,” an exasperated Roberts explained after playing some of Raskin’s comments.

Notably, other reports from recent days backed up Raskin’s claims. NBC News reported Friday, “The FBI and a U.S. attorney appointed by then-President Donald Trump reviewed the allegation when it was made in 2020,” adding, “The bribery allegation was not substantiated.”

“Former Attorney General William Barr had asked the U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh to investigate the Biden Ukraine matter,” the report noted.

“Yeah, I mean, but the fact is the FBI is refusing to hand over the, what they’re saying is an unclassified document, even though they went into a SCIF at the Capitol to view it so that they’re not turning it over. And that’s why he said James Comer, they’re initiating this contempt of Congress and will start holding hearings on Thursday John,” replied anchor Sandra Smith.

“Yeah, weird that you would insist that you go into a SCIF, which stands for Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, in order to view an unclassified document, but they’re trying to keep it top secret here. All right. Let’s bring in Fox News contributor, former Assistant US Attorney Andy McCarthy. All right, Andy, he said/he said, who do you believe?” Roberts asked, bringing in McCarthy.

“Well, it does sound like they were at two different briefings,” McCarthy began, noting the dissonance between Comer and Raskin.

“I think the interesting questions are whether this is an ongoing investigation. Raskin seemed to say that it wasn’t. Comer was emphatic that it was. From my point of view, if Raskin is right, which I doubt on this for reasons I’ll get to, I don’t see what the reason is to keep a close hold on this and not to show more, not to make more disclosure about the underlying information,” McCarthy argued, adding:

Because if the information was checked out and the investigation was closed, you’re not in a situation where they could credibly say, if we tell you this, you’ll compromise an ongoing — information. They’re left, I suppose, saying, But if we tell you, if we make public what the underlying grist of all this is, then people will be able to figure out who this informant is, because the information comes from somebody who the informant was speaking to. And that would seem to me to be the one legitimate concern that the FBI has. But as far as the timeline goes, I’m very suspicious about it, because what Raskin is saying is they had a component of the FBI and the Justice Department that looked at this and decided not to, not to raise it to a higher level of investigation. And thinking about the timeline of this, that seems to be about exactly the time when the FBI and later the intelligence community tried to put a spin on the Biden family information and the Hunter Biden laptop in particular, that we shouldn’t look into this anymore because it’s just Russian disinformation. And if that’s the reason that they put the kibosh on this, if they did, which I’m skeptical about. That raises more questions than it answers.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

