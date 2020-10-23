At the end of its A-Block on Friday night, Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier made a bizarre choice of bumper music, playing Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire as the show segued out of a news brief about a raging Colorado wildfire.

As a part of his show’s regular “Outside the Beltway” segment, host Bret Baier covered stories from Fox affiliates in Detroit and New Orleans before turning to a dispatch from Fox 31 in Denver. It showed footage of a fireline and emergency vehicles trying to contain a blaze that has been burning for more than a week.

“At least five people are unaccounted for in a huge wildfire burning in Grand County,” Baier explained. “The sheriff there says there may be more, as people call in to report their loved ones missing. The fire has grown rapidly since it started October 14.”

“That’s tonight’s live look outside the beltway from Special Report,” Baier concluded seconds later, as a shot of downtown Denver came on screen.

Simultaneously, the chorus on Cash’s famous hit song faded in: “I fell in-to a burning ring of fire, I went down, down, down and the flame’s went higher…”

Cable news programs will occasionally try to fit in musical bumpers that fit thematically with subjects of news reports to go to break on a light note. In this instance,, the choice of music was instead pretty tone-deaf.

Baier issued a statement provided to Mediaite Friday night saying, “The song chosen for the bump music was a terrible mistake and a complete oversight. We regret the insensitive error and hope and pray the missing are found unharmed and the fires there are contained.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

