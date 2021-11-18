Fox News Stars Turn Out For Third-Annual ‘Patriot Awards’, Fox Nation’s Event Honoring American Heroes

Fox News stars turned out on Wednesday night for the third-Annual “Patriot Awards,” Fox Nation’s event honoring American heroes.

The ceremony, held at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, was headlined and emceed by Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth.

Those in attendance included a series of the network’s biggest stars: hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — who all spoke and presented awards — Fox & Friends co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Fox Nation host Nancy Grace, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera, and country music stars Tyler Farr, Heath Sanders and John Rich.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and network president Jay Wallace were also in attendance.

The selection of Hollywood as the location was no accident: the event had the look and feel of a Hollywood award show, but the focus was put on American heroes, from military veterans, to Gold Star families and first responders.

Fox News prime time host Sean Hannity appeared on stage to honor the Gold Star families of the U.S. troops who were killed in a blast in Kabul in August, as the United States was withdrawing from Afghanistan after almost 20 years of war there following 9/11.

Eight of the 13 families were in attendance at the award ceremony, Fox News said.

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro gave the Patriot Award to David and Peggy Beamer, whose son, Todd Beamer, lost his life in the Flight 93 disaster on 9/11.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to be amongst so many great Americans…we are thankful that Fox Nation remembers 9/11, remembers our son and what others did on that day and what thousands of others have done that day after 9/11 the weeks, the months, the years, the decades after 9/11 to keep us free and safe. I am so happy to see those honored this night,” said David Beamer upon accepting the award on his son’s behalf.

A portion of the ticket proceeds went to Building Homes for Heroes, which builds homes for the families of injured veterans.

The event streamed live on Fox Nation Wednesday night, and will air on Fox News on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

