CPAC Goes All In on Being Anti-Sesame Street and Declares Elmo Is NOT INVITED to Their Conference

The children’s television program Sesame Street recently taught kids about the importance of being vaccinated against Covid-19.

As a consequence of that CPAC is banning Elmo from its 2022 conference.

Yes, the Conservative Political Action Conference is going all in on attacking Muppet characters for talking to children about vaccinations, something the show has been doing since the 1970s.

CPAC posted images Thursday of Elmo, Big Bird, Bert, and Ernie to declare they are NOT INVITED to next year’s gathering in Orlando, Florida.

Big Bird & Big Gov. Mandates?

NO 👏🏼 THANK 👏🏼 YOU 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JK3efVPQnK — CPAC 2022 (@CPAC) November 18, 2021

Senator Ted Cruz attacked Big Bird multiple times, Newsmax’s Eric Bolling tried feuding with Miss Piggy again, and Matt Walsh actually called Big Bird a “drug dealer” with the voice of a “child molester.”

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union (which organizes CPAC), attacked Sesame Street this week because the show introduced a new Asian-American character. Because of this one little move, Schlapp called PBS “insane” and said they shouldn’t be funded anymore.

