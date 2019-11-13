Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano pinpointed the GOP strategy after Day 1 of the House Intel impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump: Undermine and obfuscate.

Appearing on Your World: With Neil Cavuto, Napolitano expressed doubt that any minds were changed on Wednesday. He also spelled out the Republican battle plan — one which he believes was borne out of the GOP’s inability to excuse the president’s behavior on the merits.

“I think that the argument that asking for a favor in return for doing a legal obligation — releasing the funds — is pretty clearly a violation of a criminal bribery laws,” Napolitano said. “Republicans may not want to acknowledge that, which is why they’d rather undermine the witnesses than address the merits.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

