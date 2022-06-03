Meet Rudy Giuliani’s New PR Guru: The ‘Manhattan Madam’ Who Ran New York’s Top Prostitution Ring

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has hired a new public relations person in Kristin Davis, perhaps more widely known as the Manhattan Madam, a nickname she earned after running a high end prostitution ring in the 2000s.

“My newest client! So honored and proud!” Davis posted this week on Instagram along with an image of her next to a smiling Giuliani.

Davis was previously charged with promoting prostitution for her work as a madam. Among her clients were some significant figures, including former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, she told the New York Post. Spitzer resigned in 2008 after it was discovered he was regularly using another prostitution ring.

Before her involvement in certain adult entertainment, Davis worked at a hedge fund. She said she made the transition to madam to help pay for medical expenses for her mother.

She was also charged in 2013 with illegally distributing prescription pills by the FBI. She was sentenced to two years in that case.

Davis has remained in the public eye and currently runs a public relations firm. She ran for governor of New York City in 2010 and was running for the position of Comptroller in 2013 before facing drug charges.

Davis also has a strange connection to Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion investigation. Davis was contacted by investigators before they searched the duplex home of Donald Trump ally Roger Stone. Davis had also lived at the duplex, but had moved out a week earlier. She ended up testifying before a grand jury as part of the investigation, the Washington Post reported.

According to her Instagram account, Davis is pretty busy doing PR for a number of conservative figures as Stone and Judge Andrew Napolitano are also listed as clients.

