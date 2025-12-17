Tucker Carlson claimed in a Wednesday interview that a member of Congress told him lawmakers were briefed that President Donald Trump is announcing “war is coming” tonight.

Carlson joined Andrew Napolitano on his Judging Freedom podcast on Wednesday where they discussed growing tensions with Venezuela over strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats, as well as Trump’s address to the nation, scheduled for tonight.

“Is Trump going to start a war in Venezuela?” Napolitano asked Carlson.

According to Carlson, members of Congress were briefed on Trump’s plans, though he added he does not know the actual contents of Trump’s address.

“Here’s what I know so far, which is that members of Congress were briefed yesterday that a war is coming and it’ll be announced in the address to the nation tonight at nine o’clock by the president,” Carlson said. “Who knows, by the way, if that’ll actually happen.”

The former Fox News host claimed he was told about the briefing by a member of Congress that morning.

Carlson is opposed to military action in Venezuela, arguing it would be repeating foreign policy mistakes of the past.

“There’s not been a regime change effort that’s benefitted the United States or the world in 80 years that I’m aware of,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of being at the head of a narco terrorist smuggling operation. Maduro’s election victory has long been contested, with U.S. and global officials casting doubt on the results.

“The illegitimate Maduro Regime is using Oil from these stolen Oil Fields to finance themselves, Drug Terrorism, Human Trafficking, Murder, and Kidnapping. For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump announced this week.

The president has also set his sights on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, responding to his criticism of recent boat strikes by warning him he could have “big problems” soon.

“He’s gonna have himself some big problems if he doesn’t wise up,” Trump told reporters. “Did he say Colombia’s producing a lot of drugs? They have cocaine factories that they make cocaine, as you know, and they sell it right into the United States. So he better wise up or he’ll be next.”