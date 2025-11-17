‘Very, Very Rare!’ Newsmax Legal Analyst Floored By Judge Ordering Trump-Picked Prosecutor to Turn Over Grand Jury Material in Comey Case

Newsmax legal analyst Andrew Napolitano was stunned by a sudden turn in the Trump administration’s case against former FBI Director James Comey.

On Monday, a judge ordered the prosecution — led by Lindsey Halligan — to hand over records relating to grand jury proceedings in the perjury case against Comey. In a scathing opinion, Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick cited “government misconduct” and “fundamental misstatements” that could “compromise the integrity of the grand jury process.”

Halligan’s appointment by President Donald Trump was the subject of controversy earlier in the year. Despite being tasked with such a massive case, she has never prosecuted a federal criminal case before. Her relevant background largely focused on real estate law.

In response to the judge’s order, Napolitano claimed such a measure was “very, very rare.” He continued:

I have to tell you, Bianca, it is very, very rare for grand jury materials to be released to defense counsel unless someone is about to testify in trial, who also testified before the grand jury. So something is amiss here. We don’t know exactly what it was that this judge ordered. The most secretive things we have, aside from national security secrets, [is] grand jury testimony to be released

