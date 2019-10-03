Earlier today, we posted about Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano calling President Donald Trump‘s behavior “criminal and impeachable.” And as the president has doubled down by publicly asking China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, Napolitano is doubling down as well.

Appearing on Your World with Neil Cavuto Thursday, Napolitano weighed in on Trump’s public solicitation of assistance from China in probing one of his potential election challengers. According to Napolitano, there is no room for interpretation on the president’s actions.

“In the president’s view, asking a foreign government to investigate a domestic political opponent is not troublesome or problematic,” Napolitano said. “The problem with that is the statute, which says soliciting — asking — for aid in a domestic political campaign, whether the aid is delivered or not, is a criminal event. That’s clear in the statute! Whether the aid is delivered or not, asking for it is impermissible.”

Napolitano suggested that Trump may getting poor legal advice.

“In the president’s view, he has nothing to hide,” Napolitano said. “He is transparent, and he’s not … going behind anybody’s back. He must be getting advice from some source that there’s no problem asking a foreign government for help in a domestic political campaign.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

