Gen. McKenzie Says Number of Americans Still in Afghanistan Is in ‘Low Hundreds’ After Withdrawal

The United States has officially withdrawn from Afghanistan after twenty years, but there are Americans still in the country who need to be evacuated.

During Monday’s press conference announcing America’s military mission in Afghanistan is over, Commander of U.S. Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie confirmed that there are still U.S. citizens in Kabul who need to be evacuated.

When asked about the C-17s that flew out of Afghanistan earlier in the day, McKenzie said no American citizens were on those last five jets.

“We continued the outreach and would’ve been prepared to bring them on until the very last minute. But none of them made it to the airport and were able to be accommodated,” he said.

Minutes later, McKenzie was asked what his message is to Americans and Afghan allies who were left behind. His response:

The military phase of this operation has ended. The diplomatic sequel to that will now begin. And I believe our Department of State is going to work very hard to allow any American citizens that are left, and we think the citizens that were not brought out number in the low, very low hundreds. I believe that we are going to be able to get those people out. I think we’re also going to negotiate very hard, very aggressively to get our other Afghan partners out.

You can watch above, via CNN.

