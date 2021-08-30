BREAKING: Last U.S. Troops Leave Afghanistan After 20 Years of War

U.S. officials confirmed on Monday that the last plane carrying American service members has departed Kabul, ending the U.S. presence in Afghanistan after two decades.

The reports of this significant development came less than one day before the August 31st deadline for withdrawal.

“I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens, third country nationals, and vulnerable Afghans,” said Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of U.S. Central Command.

The last C-17 lifted off from the airport at 3:29 pm ET, he continued, adding, “While the military evacuation is complete, the diplomatic mission to ensure additional U.S. citizens and eligible Afghans who want to leave continues.”

Over 123,000 civilians were evacuated in total.

As of earlier Monday afternoon, per multiple reports, a State Department official said fewer than 250 Americans who want to evacuate remain in Kabul.

You can watch the announcement above, via CNN.

