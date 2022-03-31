George Conway criticized Donald Trump’s call for Russia to release dirt on President Joe Biden, and he wondered whether there will ever be a time when Russia will release what they have on Trump instead.

Conway gave a broad interview to CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday, who asked him about the latest developments surrounding the investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes and international business activities. Conway couldn’t speak to how problematic this will be for the Biden family, “but the point is we don’t have a president who is saying ‘this is fake news, these prosecutors are corrupt.’ We don’t have a president who is trying to disrupt the process of an investigation in the Justice Department to help somebody in his family.”

Conway was clearly referring to Trump there, so Keilar turned the conversation to Trump’s latest interview where he asked Russia to release dirt on the Bidens, even while Russia is lying on the world stage while waging war on Ukraine. Conway also reacted to footage of Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), who hedged around Trump by calling Putin a “war criminal” while saying he was open to dirt on the Bidens.

“This is a man for whom there is no bottom, and Republicans are afraid to call him out,” Conway said. “We are in the middle of a war where [Vladimir] Putin, who can’t be trusted for a moment, who murders political opponents, who slaughters women and children, and Donald Trump is focused on — what? Himself. Because he wants to get revenge for losing the 2020 election.”

Conway concluded by imagining a scenario where Putin is replaced by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny…who then discloses whatever Russia knows about Trump instead.

I wonder some day that maybe we won’t have a president in Russia who actually acts in the best interest of the Russian people and behaves himself before the world. Maybe President Navalny. Pray to God somehow that could happen, and maybe we’ll see the Russian files on Donald Trump. I think those would be interesting.

Watch above, via CNN.

