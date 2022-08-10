‘Go Ahead, Make My Day!’ Gov. Abbott Quotes Clint Eastwood to Mock NYC Mayor Adams’ Threat to Campaign Against Him

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) borrowed a line from Clint Eastwood’s iconic “Dirty Harry” character to mock New York City Eric Adams for saying he was going to bring buses of New Yorkers to campaign against him.

Adams’ comments were in response to Abbott busing migrants from Texas to New York City, which he as vowed to continue until President Joe Biden improved border security.

“I already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their vote and I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking, because we have to — for the good of America — we have to get him out of office.”

The Faulkner Focus host Harris Faulkner interviewed Abbott for his reaction.

“I kind of feel like Clint Eastwood,” Abbott replied. “Go ahead, Mayor, make my day.”

“There could hardly be anything better to aid my campaign” against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, said Abbott, “than to have his campaign aided by a bunch of New Yorkers. That won’t be viewed positively in the state of Texas.”

O’Rourke’s campaign was “being run by people outside of the state of Texas,” the governor continued, saying that his opponent had “received a million dollars from George Soros.”

“This race is about Texans,” Abbott concluded, “and Texans are fed up with what the Biden administration has done on our border, the chaos that it’s has caused, the damage that it’s caused in the state of Texas, and that is exactly why we’re sending these illegal immigrants to places like Washington, D.C. and New York City.”

