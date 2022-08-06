WATCH: Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Blasts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at White House Briefing for Busing Migrants to Other States

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ripped Texas Governor Greg Abbott at a briefing for busing migrants to other states, and for a number of other issues, as well.

Abbott has been in the news again lately for expanding his busing scheme, most recently because the Department of Defense turned down a request from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for the National Guard to help out with the influx.

At Friday’s White House briefing,

MR. MASON: Lastly, Governor Abbott of Texas said today he started sending busloads of migrants to New York in an effort to share responsibility with other states. Does the White House have a reaction to that? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, you know, it’s the latest stunt from the governor — another stunt of busing de- — busing desperate migrants across the country. And he’s using them as a political — you know, as a political ploy. I mean, this is what he’s been doing, and it’s shameful. And I’ve said this before — I was asked this last week — and it’s costing — it’s costing the state of Texas $1.5 million. That’s what this game that he’s doing, that he’s playing is costing Texans — $1.5 million. And we have seen him do this before. He so- — his so-called “Operation Lone Star” put National Guardsmen and law enforcement in dangerous situations and resulted in a logistical nightmare needing federal rescue. His secondary inspections of trucks crossing into Texas cost a billion dollars a week in trade at one bridge alone without turning — without turning up a single case of human and — or drug trafficking. So this is, again, a — there is a — and I — again, I talked about this last week: There’s a legal process that we have going on right now. And if he cared about it, if he was really, really serious, he would let that process move through, but instead he wants to play politics; and — and, you know, use the lives of migrants who are desperate to be here, who are trying to find a better life for themselves — and use them; and also costing his constituents millions of — over a million dollars. That’s what he’s doing.

Later in the briefing, Jean-Pierre replied to a follow-up question by noting “FEMA is providing support, including through grant funding. So we are helping in that regard. We have had constructive conversations with Mayor Bowser and her team; we’ll continue to do that. We are committed to working with them, as we do with all other electeds as well.”

