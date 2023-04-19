George Stephanopoulos Presses Dominion CEO on Fox News Settlement: ‘What You Didn’t Get Was An Apology’

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos pressed Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos on whether he’s satisfied now that Fox News has settled with his company for $787.5 million.

Poulos joined Stephanopoulos to talk about Fox’s settlement with Dominion as the network was just about to go on trial for defaming them with their amplification of 2020 election lies. Asked if he was “surprised” Fox took so long to arrive at the settlement agreement, Poulos said, “Personally, no, I wasn’t surprised.”

“We weren’t ready to settle until all of the facts that we had discovered had come to light in the public,” Poulos said. “This was not the case of a media company pursuing the truth and making a mistake. They knew.”

Stephanopoulos acknowledged that the $787.5 million is the largest media settlement in American history, but he wondered if Fox would really change since its “just a fraction of what they earn every year.” He also pointed out that “what you didn’t get was an apology” in Fox’s statement on the settlement.

You can see the statement here:

We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.

Poulos responded “There was an acknowledgment. Certainly, it was not the way I wrote it.”

“At the end of the day, the court system really is about accountability. We feel we got it,” he said. “All of the facts we had discovered during the case had already come to light.”

“But they just acknowledged the judge said they were falsehoods. They didn’t admit to falsehoods or apologize for them,” Stephanopoulos countered. “Is that enough?”

Poulos referred to the embarrassing revelations about Fox that emerged from the discovery process, saying, “If you look at the documents, I think they speak for themselves.”

“They did acknowledge. They did not argue falsity, and the motion for summary judgment was extremely clear.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com