Maryland Governor Larry Hogan bashed his fellow Republicans for making loyalty to former President Donald Trump the litmus test for members of the party.

Hogan gave an interview to NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet The Press, and he was asked Senator Lindsey Graham undermining Congresswoman Liz Cheney by saying the GOP “can’t grow without” Trump. Graham made his remarks as Congressional Republicans are pushing to remove Cheney from her leadership roles because she holds Trump responsible for the storming of the U.S. Capitol and is saying he should not be the leader of the party.

In his response to Graham, Hogan pointed out that Republicans lost control of the White House and both chambers of Congress by the time Trump’s presidency was over. After that, Todd asked why Hogan thinks most of the Republican Party refuses to hold Trump accountable for the fact that his supporters violently invaded the Capitol after the former president fueled them with his lies that the election was stolen.

Hogan answered that his GOP colleagues are worried about “retaliation” from the former president and intra-party attacks.

“It just bothers me that you have to swear fealty to the Dear Leader or get kicked out of the party. It doesn’t make any sense,” Hogan said. He further lamented that the GOP has become “a circular firing squad where we’re just attacking members of our own party” over loyalty to Trump instead of countering the agenda of Democrats.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]