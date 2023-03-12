GOP House Oversight Chairman Mocked for Blaming Silicon Valley Bank Collapse on Being ‘Woke’: Has ‘Absolutely NOTHING’ to Do With Bank’s Failure

Congressman James Comer (R-KY) was criticized for attributing the Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse to the notion that the financial institution was “woke.”

Comer joined Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday — who started her interview with the House Oversight Committee chairman by asking about Silicon Valley Bank’s sudden failure on Friday after a bank run. Asked for his thoughts, Comer brought up concerns that the bank’s failure could establish a trend because “usually when one bank goes down, more banks go down.”

“They invested a lot of cash. A lot of cash that I would assume they had from things like the PPP loan, government policy, and they invested it in bonds,” Comer said. “And then, because the Democrats spent too much money in all their stimulus, the bonds go down and interest rates go up.”

Shortly thereafter, Comer moved to highlight his assessment that “we see now coming out they were one of the most woke banks in their quest for the ESG-type policy and investing. This could be a trend and there are consequences for bad Democrat policy.”

ESG is an acronym for “Environmental, Social, and Governance.” As such, Comer was insinuating that Silicon Valley Bank’s failure had something to do with the bank’s interest in balancing social responsibility factors with financial incentives when it came to their investment decision-making.

Comer didn’t offer a source for his specific claims about the bank being “woke,” but his comments were heavily criticized on social media. Some observers argued that being “woke” was irrelevant to SVB’s troubles, others accused Comer of glossing over the broader context of the collapse, and still others accused him of tossing out the term “woke” for an unsubstantial jab at progressives.

This has absolutely NOTHING to do with a bank being "woke".

– 1 bank with an extreme Industry concentration got caught on the wrong side of the trade investing in MBS/UST.

– bad timing + communication around SVB raising $$ led to MASSIVE withdrawals & a run on the bank. https://t.co/OVtiwcvpyr — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) March 12, 2023

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has nothing to with being ‘Woke’. The Banks’s collapse is likely related to greed and fundamentals. 1. Risk management: From public reporting, there appears not to have been sufficient risk mitigation when it came to rising interest rates.… https://t.co/AQB9rHKQHM pic.twitter.com/fi5bLusRG8 — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) March 12, 2023

“Woke” has literally nothing to do with anything that happened here. https://t.co/Ytirl89YiM — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 12, 2023

I'm telling you, they're actually running with the "woke banks" thing. They're already using scary placeholder acronyms ESG and DEI, which to them mean "diversity." It serves to obfuscate the reality: there was a panicky bank run, frontrun by some of the GOP's biggest donors. https://t.co/Rrhxj6rTOs — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 12, 2023

If by “most woke” you mean most committed to evading commonsense regulation & oversight to protect working Americans. https://t.co/KTFCtltmXP — Congresswoman Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) March 12, 2023

Someone needs to tell Comer that Elon Musk has been talking about buying SVB, and that Peter Thiel's associates were among its largest depositors. https://t.co/5ViDGuVB47 — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) March 12, 2023

The term is just a joke now. They think voters are so dumb they won’t catch on. https://t.co/uKIQH5HXSu — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 12, 2023

Let the record show, that the year was 2023 when Republicans decided to blame “woke” for EVERYTHING. https://t.co/i2lckniGyO — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 12, 2023

Remember when you're a Republican like @JamesComer, you don't have to understand how anything works, much less how to fix anything. Skills, knowledge, experience, history? Pshaw. All you have to do is whip out the word "woke" and your fellow Republicans will nod and drool along. https://t.co/cHX1OhxiwK — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) March 12, 2023

Woke? Nope. This is old fashion greed. In 2018, Trump & the @GOP majority rollbacked regulations, in place since the financial crisis, that were meant to protect workers, homeowner, small businesses & prevent this from happenings. Don’t let Rs fool you. #siliconevalleybank https://t.co/koc6gO0iv8 — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) March 12, 2023

There are no serious Republicans and giving them more power is a recipe for disaster. https://t.co/W3fRC759QX — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) March 12, 2023

Watch above via Fox News.

