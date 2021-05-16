GOP Rep. Bashes Colleagues for ‘Absolutely Bogus’ Attempts to Downplay Capitol Riot: ‘It Was Chilling What Happened’

Congressman Fred Upton (R-MI) slammed his Republican colleagues for their “absolutely bogus” attempts to minimize the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Upton spoke to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday to talk about the House of Representatives’ bipartisan agreement to create a commission to investigate the events of January 6th. As the congressman offered his support for the commission, Bash asked him if he agrees with recently-ousted GOP conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) should testify before it.

Upton responded by predicting McCarthy “will be subpoenaed [to testify]…as will a number of members of Congress who were there.”

They are going subpoena a number of people. It’s important to get the truth and find out just how widespread this thing was and what can we do to make sure it never can happen again.

Bash continued by showing Upton clips of several Republican lawmakers who recently downplayed the insurrection. Asked for his response, Upton flat out called it “bogus… absolutely bogus.”

“I saw firsthand what that was and it did not change my opinion from what I personally saw on January 6th,” Upton said. He couldn’t speak to what was the motivation of his colleagues, but he continued to recall that the riot “was terribly frightening… It was chilling what happened. Absolutely chilling.”

Watch above, via CNN.

