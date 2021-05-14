comScore Liz Cheney: Kevin McCarthy Should Testify to 1/6 Commission

Liz Cheney Says Kevin McCarthy Should ‘Absolutely’ Testify Before 1/6 Commission: ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised If He Were Subpoenaed’

By Josh FeldmanMay 14th, 2021, 3:43 pm
Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) wants House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to testify before the January 6th commission.

Cheney spoke with ABC News’ Jon Karl after the announcement of a bipartisan deal on a commission into the Capitol mob riots.

Karl asked if McCarthy should “be willing to testify” given his conversation with Trump during the riots.

“He absolutely should,” Cheney said, “and I wouldn’t be surprised if he were subpoenaed. I think that he very clarly and said publicly that he’s got information about the president’s state of mind that day.”

“I would hope he doesn’t require a subpoena,” she added, “but I wouldn’t be surprised if he were subpoenaed.”

