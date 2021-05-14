Liz Cheney Says Kevin McCarthy Should ‘Absolutely’ Testify Before 1/6 Commission: ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised If He Were Subpoenaed’
Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) wants House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to testify before the January 6th commission.
Cheney spoke with ABC News’ Jon Karl after the announcement of a bipartisan deal on a commission into the Capitol mob riots.
JUST IN: Rep. Liz Cheney tells @jonkarl that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy should “absolutely” testify before possible commission investigating Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if he were subpoenaed.”
Watch the interview Sunday on @ThisWeekABC. pic.twitter.com/epoEzztHkc
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 14, 2021
Karl asked if McCarthy should “be willing to testify” given his conversation with Trump during the riots.
“He absolutely should,” Cheney said, “and I wouldn’t be surprised if he were subpoenaed. I think that he very clarly and said publicly that he’s got information about the president’s state of mind that day.”
“I would hope he doesn’t require a subpoena,” she added, “but I wouldn’t be surprised if he were subpoenaed.”
