Greg Kelly Says Floyd Family Is Being ‘Exploited’: ‘Although Quite Frankly, Financially They’ve Made Out Very Well’

On Tuesday, Greg Kelly of Newsmax used the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer to rail against Black Lives Matter and activists’ calls to defund the police.

Floyd’s family met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, which appeared to irk Kelly. During a segment with Bernard Kerik, the felonious ex-New York City Police Commissioner, and Harrison Floyd (no relation), former Executive Director of Black Voices for Trump, Kelly said the Floyds were being “exploited.”

“By the way, the Floyd family in Washington, D.C.,” said Kelly, “I think they’ve been totally exploited. Although quite frankly, financially they’ve made out very well. They got a $27 million settlement before the trial was resolved. Lotta people had a problem with that.”

The Floyd family indeed received a $27 million settlement in March, from the city of Minneapolis, over the murder of their loved one by Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes as Floyd cried out for his mother.

Kelly didn’t elaborate on the “lotta people” who had a problem with the settlement.

“Joe Biden considers himself a close family friend at this point,” Kelly added. “To me it seems like pandering of the first order.”

Kelly said he views the Floyds’ presence at the White House as “exploitation” that’s “really pathetic.”

Harrison Floyd agreed. “They are being exploited. Black Lives Matter hasn’t done anything for the Black community.”

Kelly said Black Lives Matter doesn’t seem to care about Black lives “unless that Black life is taken by a White cop.”

Earlier in the day, George Floyd’s brothers expressed appreciation for the chance to speak with Biden about their concerns. Rodney Floyd said the family was “thankful” that the president showed “great concern” for their ordeal. Terrence Floyd said the meeting was “a very productive conversation, and I’m very grateful for it.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]