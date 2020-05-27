Sean Hannity opened his show Wednesday night talking about the disturbing video of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after a police officer pinned him down with his knee on Floyd’s neck.

As footage from the disturbing video played, Hannity said “this is what I don’t like” and referenced his own personal martial arts training a number of times, remarking at one point he can’t understand “why it went on that long of a period of time.”

Hannity showed new footage for viewers and said there is simply no indication Floyd was resisting arrest:

“You know, I’m a big supporter of law enforcement. I am. Everybody knows that. I say 99.9% of officers — they are good people. They protect and serve their communities. The officer has his hands on his pocket with the knee on his neck. The lack of training here is breathtaking. There is no evidence right here in this part of the tape prior to the neck incident… This is not a violent crime we’re talking about. We are talking about some suspected forgery of some kind… “I’m trying to be as fair and objective — I don’t rush to judgment on this program. I don’t think anybody should. We believe in the presumption of innocence. I can also say looking at videotape, videotape doesn’t lie. And putting somebody’s knee on somebody’s neck is extraordinarily hurtful and dangerous from somebody’s neck point.”

Hannity brought on Dan Bongino and reiterated, “It makes no sense. No resistance that I see at all.”

Bongino agreed that the video is just hard to watch and said what the officer did in pinning down Floyd was seriously dangerous. He told Hannity when he was a New York officer, “the golden rule was when the cuffs are on and the subject is controlled, the fight’s over. That’s it.”

Hannity also brought on Bernie Kerik and asked, “Why would they keep their foot on his neck for six minutes or more?”

“I don’t think anybody has the answer,” Kerik said. “It defies logic, it defies common sense. It defies training. It defies arrest policies and procedures. There was no resistance.”

Kerik agreed with Hannity and Bongino that the video is disturbing, saying, “This is atrocious. This was an abusive use of force. It was a killing of someone that should not have died.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

