Hannity Trashes ‘So-Called Witness’ Hutchinson for ‘Incredibly Bizarre Hearsay’ and ‘So-Called Journalists’ for ‘Hyperventilating’

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night blasted January 6 Committee star witness Cassidy Hutchinson‘s testimony as “bizarre” and the media’s coverage of it as “hyperventilating.”

Hutchinson, formerly an aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, ignited a news and social media firestorm with her testimony about Donald Trump Tuesday before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack.

Among the many statements Hutchinson made, she gave her account to the committee of having been told by former Trump official Tony Ornato that the ex-president “lunged” at Secret Service agent Robert “Bobby” Engel in a fit of rage over not being driven to the Capitol building during the riot.

Fox News primetime hosts were decidedly less impressed by her testimony than other media, and Hannity blasted her as a not-credible turncoat who was disgruntled about being denied a job with Trump in Florida. It’s a claim that Trump made first on TRUTH Social on Tuesday in response to the testimony.

After playing part of Hutchinson’s remarks, Hannity said, “What you heard there is an incredibly bizarre hearsay allegation from a person who, according to our sources, was actually prepared, she wanted to work for Donald Trump outside the White House when he wasn’t president, at Mar a Lago, and according to people that I talked to tonight, until others advised the former president not to hire her.”

Hannity, citing The Federalist, continued.

“In other words, according to The Federalist and people I spoke to after January the sixth, she wanted to work for Donald Trump, that bad person she’s now testifying against,” he said.

Saying, “and now get this, he then brought up reporting from NBC’s Peter Alexander that the Secret Service is planning to refute some of her testimony on the vehicle incident, not to include the fact that he was enraged.

CNN’s Gabby Orr has also reported that Ornato is denying ever having told Hutchinson the story in the first place, although Democrat and committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin has dismissed concerns about the testimony.

“A perfect example of why hearsay is not allowed in a real court of law,” said Hannity in his segment. “Today, the so-called witness also claimed President Trump wanted to get rid of the metal detectors at the January 6 rally and allow armed individuals to attend. Today, President Trump flat-out denied this claim and pointed out a simple fact: zero guns were ever discharged by those that breached the Capitol or in D.C. that day.”

He then went after the press reporting on Hutchinson’s testimony, in a montage that made it appear the limo story was her only testimony, and that this was the only thing that the media reacted to.

“According to so many so-called journalists in the media mob, it was hyperventilating again,” said Hannity, using a mock-breathless tone. “Oh, we got them again. This time. Trump-Russia collusion. Oh, we got him. Let’s impeach him.”

“Anyway, they said this was a game-changer,” he said. “Wrong again.”

The montage of media reactions then played, ending on CNN’s Jamie Gangel arguing that “America and democracy is in debt to this young woman.”

“Oh, really? Just take her word for it. She wasn’t even there. Hearsay witness,” said Hannity to conclude. “Sound familiar? Oh, that was the other impeachment trial.”

