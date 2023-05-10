‘He Needs to Go’: House Republicans Call for ‘Complete Embarrassment’ George Santos to Resign After Stunning 13 Count Federal Indictment

Several of Rep. George Santos’ (R-NY) Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill are speaking out and saying the embattled representative should no longer be in Congress while he faces criminal charges.

Santos was taken into federal custody on Wednesday over a 13 count indictment for wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives. The news comes after months of public scrutiny over Santos’ many lies, and after his fellow New York Republican officials called for his resignation months beforehand.

Manu Raju spoke with several Republicans on Wednesday who urged Santos to step aside, and some even told the CNN reporter that they would consider vote to have Santos expelled from the House.

Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) said it would “absolutely” be preferable if Santos resigned.

“It’s a distraction and it’s a punchline for comment regarding the Republican Party that we don’t need,” he said.

Ryan Zinke (R-MT) seemed to agree, saying the charges against Santos have grown increasingly serious.

“The Ethics Committee, in my opinion, needs to act on it now. I think America deserves the answers,” said Zinke. “If the charges have veracity and they’re true, then he should not be a member.”

Nicholas LaLota, Santos’ fellow GOP New York representative, also told Raju that “he needs to go right away. I hope he resigns. I wanna concentrate on things like the border, China and debt. He’s a complete embarrassment.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com