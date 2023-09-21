‘He’s Not Dead, Alright?’ Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Objects To Relentless Rupert Murdoch Coverage

Newsmax host Greg Kelly reminded viewers that 92-year-old News Corporation founder Rupert Murdoch was still alive on Thursday after Murdoch dominated the headlines following his resignation as chairman.

Asked by fellow Newsmax host Eric Bolling for his thoughts on Murdoch’s retirement as the chairman of News Corporation and Fox Corporation — the parent company of Fox News and Fox Business — Kelly said:

Well number one, he’s not dead, alright? Today it sounds like he died or something like that. The testimonials, the retrospectives, I mean he’s still alive and that’s fine, right? Look, I don’t like the direction Fox News has taken, especially in 2020, those ridiculous calls, especially the one about Arizona, and I don’t like the way the Murdochs treated Roger Ailes. Um, that’s kind of been well-established. I feel like the case against him was a bogus one and they wanted him gone and they got rid of him. I don’t like any of that. However, Rupert Murdoch, you know, he’s quite a guy. I mean, he created an empire. That’s to be commended. He employed a lot of people, including you, including me for a number of years, and I’m grateful for that. We worked hard there and we earned our money, but you know, he kept the lights on and I do appreciate that.

Murdoch announced his “transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus” in a memo to staff on Thursday and revealed that his son Lachlan Murdoch would “become sole Chairman of both companies.”

Murdoch assured employees that he was in “robust health” and that he would remain “involved every day in the contest of ideas.”

“Our companies are communities, and I will be an active member of our community,” Murdoch vowed.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com