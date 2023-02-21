Huh? Afghan and Iraq War Booster Sean Hannity Slams Ukraine ‘Quagmire’ as ‘Another Long, Protracted Democratic War’

Sean Hannity said the war in Ukraine has become “another long, protracted Democratic war, another long, protracted Joe Biden-Democratic party quagmire,” as if to suggest the conflict is another example of Democrats waging forever wars.

The Fox News host, of course, was one of the most vocal supporters of the U.S. wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, which were launched by former President George W. Bush, a Republican. A majority of the American public now says those wars were not worth fighting.

Hannity slammed President Joe Biden over his “victory lap” in Ukraine, where Biden made a surprise visit on Monday. The country has been fending off a massive Russian invasion for nearly a year.

“Biden is now taking a victory lap in Europe, but the war in Ukraine is now raging with no end in sight,” the host said. “And now the U.S. might be sleepwalking into what is a devastating, ongoing, never-ending, quagmire, and global conflict.”

He rattled off a series of recent developments across the world to call he says demonstrates that the U.S. is “weak” under Biden’s leadership.

“The war in Ukraine is now officially a quagmire,” he reiterated. “Biden just sent Ukraine enough weapons and ammo only to continue the fight. He never signed off on the munitions that would be actually needed to win the war.”

Hannity then referenced Biden’s decision last year to nix a plan that would have sent Polish fighter jets to Ukraine.

“When they offered fighter jets so Ukraine could actually win the war, Joe Biden was the one to veto it. He wouldn’t let it happen,” he said, before adding:

Another long, protracted Democratic war, another long, protracted Joe Biden-Democratic party quagmire.

It is worth noting that the U.S. is not actually at war in eastern Europe.

One month before Bush invaded Iraq in 2003, Hannity told Fox News viewers, “We’re going to find all the weapons of mass destruction.”

The war raged for several more years and no weapons of mass destruction were found, despite them being the pretext for the war. Most U.S. forces withdrew from Iraq in 2011.

Like much of the country, Hannity also supported Bush’s 2001 invasion of Afghanistan to attack al Qaeda. U.S. soldiers withdrew from the country in 2021.

It is true that many Democrats also supported those wars, but they were spearheaded by Bush, whom Hannity praised on a near-nightly basis at the time.

Watch above via Fox News.

