Trump Defends Kim Jong-un, Says Communist Despot ‘Feels Threatened’ by U.S. Military Exercises with South Korea

Former President Donald Trump defended North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un late Tuesday night while seeming to pan a U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise, which occurred a day after the communist state fired a test missile that landed between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump boasted about his amicable relationship with the tyrant, with whom he once said he “fell in love.”

“Kim Jung Un of North Korea, who I got to know and got along with very well during my years as President, is not happy with the U.S. and South Korea doing big training and air exercises together,” Trump wrote. “He feels threatened. Even I would constantly complain that South Korea pays us very little to do these extremely expensive and provocative drills. It’s really ridiculous. We have 35,000 in jeopardy soldiers there, I had a deal for full payment to us, $Billions, and Biden gave it away. Such a shame!!!”

During his presidency in 2018, Trump bragged he had a “great relationship” with Kim.

“I was really being tough and so was he,” Trump told rally-goers in West Virginia, referring to a summit he had with the autocrat earlier that year in Singapore. “And we’d go back and forth, and then we fell in love, ok? No, really. He wrote beautiful letters, and they’re great letters. We fell in love.”

Kim has perpetrated innumerable human rights violations, as well as murderous purges of members of his government.

But he did allegedly fall in love with Trump, so he’s got that going for him should Trump again win the presidency.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com