‘I am Not Aware of That’: Durham Claims He Doesn’t Read The News When Grilled on Extent of Russian Interference in 2016 Election

Rep. Adam Schiff (R-CA) and Special Counsel John Durham sparred on Wednesday during a contentious House Judiciary Committee hearing on the origins of the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation.

Schiff, who led the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump, grilled Durham on his knowledge of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Schiff repeatedly pressed Durham to acknowledge that then-candidate Donald Trump hyped information released to the public by Russia-linked hackers, which Durham refused to do – citing he did not read the news and therefore was not aware of it. Durham wrapped a four-year investigation last month into an FBI probe into allegations that Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russian operatives during the election.

The exchange began with Durham confirming he was aware that the Trump campaign associated had been in contact with individuals linked to Russia that may have dirt on Hillary Clinton – Trump’s 2016 opponent.

“I think if you read what’s in the cable and what’s in the report is that what the diplomats reported was there was a suggestion of a suggestion that the Russians could help on damaging information as to Mrs. Clinton,” Durham said as Schiff cut in.

“By releasing it anonymously. Right. And that’s exactly what happened, isn’t it?” Schiff pressed.

“I don’t. I don’t know,” replied Durham.

“You really don’t know?” Schiff shot back.

“I mean, I’m not sure exactly when you say exactly what happened,” Durham clarified.

“Well, the Russians released stolen emails through cutouts, did they not?” Schiff replied.

“There were emails,” Durham conceded.

“It’s a very simple question. Did they release information, stolen information through cutouts, Yes or no?” Schiff demanded.

“I am not sure,” replied Durham. Notably, multiple intelligence agencies and even a GOP-led Senate investigation concluded Russia hacked Clinton’s 2016 campaign in an effort to benefit Trump.

“You really don’t know the answer to that. The answer is yes, they did. DC leaks,” Schiff added.

Durham interjected, “Well, in your mind the answer is yes.”

“More important than mine, Mueller’s answer was yes. Now, that information, of course, was helpful to the Trump campaign, wasn’t it?” Schiff pressed again.

“I don’t, I don’t think there’s any question that the Russians intruded into, hacked into the systems, they released information,” Durham conceded.

“And that was helpful to the Trump campaign. Right?” Schiff asked again.

“And the conclusion in the ICA and in the Mueller investigation was that the Russians intended to,” Durham added, as Schiff insisted, “Can you answer my question Mr. Durham.”

“That was helpful to the Trump campaign, right? And that’s and Trump made use of that, as I said, didn’t he, by touting those stolen documents on the campaign trail over 100 times,” Schiff added.

“I said, I don’t really read the newspapers or listen to the news. I don’t call that reliable. So I don’t know that,” Durham replied.

“Mr. Durham, you are totally oblivious to Donald Trump’s use of the stolen emails on the campaign trail more than 100 times and that escaped your attention,” Schiff asked.

“I am not aware of that,” Durham insisted.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

