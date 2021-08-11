Incoming NY Gov. Hochul Pledges to Clean House: No One Named ‘Doing Anything Unethical’ in Cuomo Report Will Stay On

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will become the state’s first female governor in two weeks, and on Wednesday she held a press conference addressing Andrew Cuomo’s resignation and the sexual harassment report.

On Tuesday Cuomo announced he would step down in 14 days, after the report from the New York Attorney General’s Office concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. The governor has disputed some of the claims in the report. His resignation came as the New York State Assembly laid out its timeline for an impeachment inquiry.

One reporter asked Hochul about the report’s findings that “several members of the governor’s staff were indicated in trying to discredit the women that accused him of sexual harassment.”

“Are you planning on keeping any of them around?”

The lieutenant governor responded, “No one who was named of doing anything unethical in the report will remain in my administration.”

Hochul was also asked about the current governor’s work environment being described as “toxic.”

“I think it is very clear that the governor and I have not been close, physically or otherwise in terms of much time, and so I have been traveling the state and do not spend much time in his presence or in the presence of many in the state capitol,” she said.

Hochul pledged that when her term is over, “no one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

