Top NY Assembly Members Lay Out Timeline for Cuomo Impeachment Inquiry: He’s ‘Clearly Lost the Confidence’ of the Majority

The New York State Assembly is proceeding with an impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo, following last week’s report concluding he sexually harassed eleven women.

A number of prominent New York Democrats have called on Cuomo to resign, but he is unlikely to step down. The state assembly is pursuing impeachment and it has the backing of a majority of members.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee met on Monday to discuss the matter. During the press conference after that meeting, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “The governor’s clearly lost the confidence of the majority members of the New York State Assembly.”

“No one should have to endure the type of behavior detailed in the attorney general’s report,” he said, noting the historic nature of the assembly taking up an impeachment inquiry of a sitting governor for the first time in over a century.

Heastie said they’ve asked for “all evidence unredacted and unfiltered” used by the New York Attorney General’s office, and for relevant evidence from the governor, so they can “bring this matter to a conclusion with all due haste.”

Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine brought up the impeachment investigation by a law firm the assembly hired in March, and made a point of noting this also covers matters like the covid-19 deaths in New York nursing homes.

He laid out a timeline for the inquiry, saying that they’re scheduling “additional executive sessions of the committee” for August 16th and 23rd, to hear the findings from that investigation.

They expect to start holding public hearings after the 23rd, culminating in the committee finally making its recommendation to the full Assembly.

“We anticipate that this process will be concluded very soon,” Lavine said. “And when I say very soon, I’m speaking about several weeks.”

