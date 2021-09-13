The crew of MSNBC’s Morning Joe roasted New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt on Monday for his dreary and bland background.

Schmidt, who is also an MSNBC national security analyst, was on the show to discuss his latest piece, headlined “Behind the Texas Abortion Law, a Persevering Conservative Lawyer.” But not before the show’s hosts took aim at Schmidt’s background.

“It’s important as you look at Michael Schmidt in the picture, he didn’t have such a busy weekend he didn’t fret out how Room Rater was going to rate his background. It’s one of the most exquisite…,” said co-host Joe Scarborough before co-host Mika Brzezinski interjected with “is he in a lineup?”

Room Rater is a Twitter account that was founded during the coronavirus pandemic to rate backgrounds of TV appearances and other pictures as remote appearances have been common during the pandemic.

“One of the most exquisite backgrounds we’ve seen yet on Morning Joe. I think the doorknob to his left sets it up perfectly,” said Scarborough during which Brzezinski said, “He’s getting his passport picture.”

“So we’ve proven how shallow we are now, Michael, which means, why don’t we let you talk,” said Scarborough.

Room Rater weighed in on Schmidt’s background:

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com