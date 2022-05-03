‘It’s Not a Salami Sandwich, It’s a Viable Baby!’ Mark Levin YELLS Into the Camera After Liberals Slam Supreme Court Opinion

Mark Levin joined Sean Hannity on Tuesday to give his reaction to a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft that is set to overturn Roe v. Wade. Barring a change of mind from one of the court’s conservative justices, the landmark case ruling that abortion is a constitutionally protected right is poised to be struck down.

Politico published the document on Monday night. Written by Justice Samuel Alito, the opinion declares, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”

The opinion says abortion is a matter for the states to decide.

Levin appeared on Hannity, where he deployed his preferred method of beginning to speak in a soft tone about a subject before gradually crescendoing into verbal tizzy. On Tuesday, however, he ended up flat-out yelling into the camera.

The Fox News weekend host accused Democrats of railing against the opinion without having read it.

“There is no federal constitutional right to abortion, period!” he exclaimed, before ripping the 1973 court that decided the case. “They amended the Constitution without amending the Constitution!”

He then bashed Democrats.

“Is that a baby in the womb?!” he asked. “Is that a viable baby in the womb at the very last minute? Yes! It’s not a salami sandwich! It’s a viable baby in the womb! And we have states and governors that say you can abort that baby even though it’s viable. It’s not a choice! It’s a human being! So to the Democrat Party – ‘Women aren’t women, babies aren’t babies.’ This is insanity!”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com