Jake Tapper ripped Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) bizarre poster chronicling the “111 days of hell” New York went through during its peak of coronavirus cases on CNN Tuesday afternoon after calling out Cuomo earlier in the day on Twitter.

While describing the antique-styled sign that had personal jokes of Cuomo’s family sprinkled within — like his daughter’s boyfriend falling off a cliff — Tapper said there was “no illustrations of the more than 32,000 dead New Yorkers.”

Tapper began his attack on Cuomo on Twitter after the governor appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, before including several articles about New York’s “institutional failures” around preventing the spread of Covid-19. On his show later in the day, Tapper continued his criticism.

“New York’s democratic governor Andrew Cuomo seems to be on something of a victory tour congratulating the state and himself for defeating the virus,” Tapper said. “Even selling this poster, which shows his state getting over the mountain by bringing down the curve during the 111 days of hell, as the governor put it.”

“The poster includes references his daughters, a boyfriend, little inside jokes,” Tapper continued. “There are no illustrations, however, of the more than 32,000 dead New Yorkers, the highest death toll by far of any state. No rendering on that poster of criticism that Governor Cuomo ignored warnings, no depiction of the study that he could have saved thousands of lives had he and Mayor [Bill] de Blasio acted sooner. No painting there on the poster of his since rescinded order that nursing homes take all infected patients in.”

After showing a clip of Cuomo touting his Covid-19 response as “historic” during a press conference Monday, Tapper continued railing against the governor before asking CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta a question.

“Let’s be clear, this is revisionism,” Tapper said. “A lot of the crowing and governor Cuomo going on “Late night” is offending a lot of New Yorkers given the fact that this is the highest death toll of any state.”

“I’m a little surprised by that poster because I think, if anything, what this virus has taught us is that we need to have a significant amount of humility,” Gupta responded. “This virus surprises us over and over again. There’s no place in the country that’s not vulnerable. And I think that we should’ve learned — I think we have learned — that victory laps are not the thing to be doing because we’re not through this by a long shot, sad to say, even in New York.”

