Jake Tapper Goes On a Tear Calling Out Gov. Cuomo for ‘Crowing’ Despite New York Covid Failures

By Josh FeldmanJul 14th, 2020, 3:16 pm

New York governor Andrew Cuomo received plaudits early on in the coronavirus pandemic for his leadership, but he has since received serious criticism over New York’s handling of the virus and specifically on the thousands of deaths in nursing homes. Cuomo has also faced criticism for the way he’s talked about the crisis in recent interviews — most notably the interviews with his own brother, CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

On Monday night, the governor appeared on The Tonight Show to talk with Jimmy Fallon about how New York has “turned the corner” and “tamed the beast.”

In response to that interview, CNN’s Jake Tapper went on a tear calling out Cuomo for “crowing” about the progress New York has made when “no other state has lost as many lives” thus far.

Tapper — who has repeatedly ripped the Trump administration over failures in the federal response — said that while “there have been institutional failures of government from the White House on down,” New York in particular “is one of the biggest failures in the U.S.”

“New York’s leaders were late and made many mistakes; it’s been an absolute tragedy,” he added.

Tapper also called out the bizarre poster Cuomo unveiled this week:

