Jake Tapper opened CNN’s State of the Union Sunday reviewing the horrific violent riot at the U.S. Capitol last week and took note of some of the Republican responses.

One week ago today, Tapper referred to the Republican efforts to overturn the results of the election based on evidence-free claims as a “bloodless coup.” But as he pointed out Sunday, after that horrific violent storming of the Capitol, it is no longer bloodless.

Five people died as a result, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

Tapper said the flags at the White House are not at half-staff for Sicknick, “perhaps because Officer Sicknick was the enemy of the terrorist mob, and the mob loves Trump.”

He highlighted the violent threats against Mike Pence and lawmakers, as well as the reports (and revelation by one Republican senators) that the president was delighted as he watched the chaos and violence unfold.

“The flag isn’t down at the White House because the president is not mourning Officer Sicknick! He hasn’t personally decried the terrorists in any way, because the president loves the terrorists, and he reportedly has not even spoken to his own vice president, whose life was at risk,” Tapper added.

He went on to note that even some of Trump’s longtime “enablers” are finally “beginning to get the goddamn point, that his continuous lies and humoring of racists and winks and nods to violent extremists are dangerous.”

The screen displayed an image of Kevin McCarthy as Tapper referenced Trump allies in Congress “trying to weasel their way out of their responsibility for the bloodshed, how they shared lies for months.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]