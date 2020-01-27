CNN’s Jake Tapper slammed the Trump defense team’s arguments today defending POTUS on Ukraine — including ripping Hunter Biden over his work at Burisma — saying it was mainly just “red meat” for the base.

Tapper first brought up the stunning allegations from John Bolton’s upcoming book before saying of the Trump team, “Their whole defense is nobody heard from President Trump that there was a quid pro quo, even though Mick Mulvaney has said so on the record.”

“This was red meat. This was red meat for Trump’s base. This was red meat for the president’s favorite channel. This was red meat for the president’s most ardent defenders,” he said.

“There were a lot of things that Eric Herschmann said that were false,” Tapper continued, “and Republicans in the Senate had to have known they were false. For example, well there’s plenty to criticize in terms of Hunter Biden taking that deal and being on the board of Burisma and Hunter Biden has acknowledged it was a mistake… The idea that Vice President Biden tried to get a prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, fired in order to help is son, is not only contradicted by facts, it’s contradicted by Kurt Volker… The entire western world wanted Viktor Shokin fired because he was perceived to have been corrupt. The EU wanted him fired, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, Republican senators wanted Vikto Shokin fired. Republican senators have to know that.”

Tapper again emphasized that Hunter Biden’s work is certainly a “swampy-looking arrangement,” but also noted “Republicans in the House and Senate controlled the House and Senate and they had every right at the time to investigate it in 2014, in 2015, in 2016, in 2017, in 2018. And they never did.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

