Conservative activist and Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe slammed the FBI for what he called a “deeply troubling” confiscation of his phone as the bureau raided his home over the weekend in response to allegations he possessed what may have been the diary of President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden.

Project Veritas has claimed that it received the diary from an anonymous source and, after being unable to authenticate it, did not publish anything related to the diary and instead handed it over to local law enforcement.

Appearing on Hannity on Fox News on Monday, O’Keefe’s attorney Paul Calli, sitting alongside his client, said “Project Veritas had no prior contact with the source.”

During the interview with O’Keefe and Calli, host Sean Hannity asked when he handed over the diary to law enforcement and from where he got the diary.

“It came from the source, Sean, as I said,” replied Calli.

“The source gave us the information and we didn’t – we didn’t know if it was stolen or not, we don’t know that,” said O’Keefe. “But journalists throughout the 20th century have been – journalists throughout the 20th century have been given information, you know, The Washington Post and The New York Times are given information inside all manner of institutions and they’re protected by the Supreme Court of the United States to publish that information that a source gives to them.”

Hannity then asked if the FBI asked O’Keefe for the name of the source and if he will protect the name of the source.

“Well, insofar that they have my reporter’s notes on the phone they confiscated from the predawn raid, they have access to the contents of my iPhone, which is deeply troubling and should outrage the ACLU and any other journalist in the United States. They have access,” said O’Keefe, who was interrupted by Hannity saying “Don’t hold your breath, James. They don’t care.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com