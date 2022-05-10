Jamie Raskin Zings Lauren Boebert Yelling About Being Censored: ‘We Want the Whole World to See’ How She Acts

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) zinged Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) after she complained of censorship against conservatives during animated remarks about the newly-created Disinformation Governance Board.

Boebert railed against the board and its controversial director Nina Jankowicz as she spoke on the House floor Tuesday evening.

The congresswoman ripped President Joe Biden as a “lying dog faced pony soldier.” It was a play on a remark Biden made on the campaign trail in 2020.

The thesis of Boebert’s argument was Biden led American service members to their deaths in Afghanistan. She connected that with Jankowicz and the Department of Homeland Security.

Boebert stated,

The American people will not have their speech monitored by corrupt career professional politicians who lie day in and day out. And now, the DHS, a militarized department, has established a new Disinformation Governance Board — or more accurately known as the department of propaganda. DHS was created to stop terrorism, now it’s being used to terrorize the American people. And who did Mayorkas hire to run this Orwellian ministry of truth? This lady, Nina Jankowicz. She’s called an expert on disinformation. Probably because she tells lies all the dang time.

Boebert, in a broader attack against Democrats, cited intimidation of justices, arson, and church vandalism as attacks which she said are occurring against conservatives.

She concluded by saying Democrats are “creating this department to censor free speech because extremists are scared of what – Elon Musk?”

The congresswoman demanded the board be “defended” as her time expired. Raskin stood to speak about TSA worker rights and other issues.

But he opened by responding to Boebert:

The distinguished gentlelady from Colorado called the President of the United States, or likened him to, I think she said, a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.” We obviously could have taken those words down, but we have serious business to do here. Unlike some of our colleagues on the other side, we’re not interested in censoring other people’s speech. We want the whole world to see how the gentlelady from Colorado speaks, in public, as a member of Congress. We want everyone to look at that.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

