Watch Joe Biden Call a Voter a ‘Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier’ in Bizarre Campaign Moment

Joe Biden tends to speak, well, very off-the-cuff, sometimes in odd ways.

Today gave another such example after the former VP was asked about his poor showing in Iowa.

Biden pointed to the Iowa caucus system and then, apparently after she responded yes, he remarked in a joking manner, “No you haven’t, you’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

And yes, you’re reading that correctly.

After a New Hampshire voter asks @JoeBiden why they should trust he can turn his campaign around, he asks if she’s ever been to a caucus before; when she says yes, Biden snaps: "No you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier." pic.twitter.com/3uxOAu0Ues — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2020

Biden initially asked the student if she had ever caucused before, and I guess she said yes (I didn’t see or hear what she said), and then I believe he replied, in a joking way: “you’re a lying dog faced pony soldier”???? Which is not a phrase I have ever heard????? ??? — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 9, 2020

Biden tackles a ‘mean question’ about electability after Iowa. pic.twitter.com/mhDaSHbXqU — Cleve R. Wootson Jr. (@CleveWootson) February 9, 2020

Apparently this is a line Biden has used before, attributing it to a John Wayne movie.

