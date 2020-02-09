comScore
Wait, What?

Watch Joe Biden Call a Voter a ‘Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier’ in Bizarre Campaign Moment

By Josh FeldmanFeb 9th, 2020, 3:50 pm

Joe Biden tends to speak, well, very off-the-cuff, sometimes in odd ways.

Today gave another such example after the former VP was asked about his poor showing in Iowa.

Biden pointed to the Iowa caucus system and then, apparently after she responded yes, he remarked in a joking manner, “No you haven’t, you’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

And yes, you’re reading that correctly.

Apparently this is a line Biden has used before, attributing it to a John Wayne movie.

