Jason Whitlock Blames George Santos’ Lies on America Abandoning God: ‘Power by Any Means Necessary – On Both Sides’

Jason Whitlock attributed Rep.-Elect George Santos’ lies on the campaign trail to a culture that has abandoned God on Fox News Thursday.

Whitlock joined guest host Tusli Gabbard on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss the 34-year-old’s stunning revelations he lied about his education, work record and other aspects of his life to get elected. Earlier this week, Gabbard put the screws to Santos during a tense interview.

While discussing that interview with Gabbard, Whitlock said he was “very proud” of her for holding Santos “accountable.”

“Politicians do not believe they answer to a higher power,” he said. “They’re a reflection of an American society and culture that has abandoned any fear of God, any respect for God, any respect for our founding principles. This country was based on a fear and a respect in our rights coming from a higher power, from the most high God and we just don’t have that anymore.”

Whitlock added:

I was watching George Santos and he doesn’t feel like he answers to anybody and he certainly doesn’t answer to the American people. He thinks they’re stupid. I’ve lived long enough when a man’s word actually meant something, a very handshake, you make a promise you stand on it. But those times are long past. They certainly don’t exist in politics.

Whitlock said Santos is proof America has a “spiritual problem” and not a “political problem.”

“Our spiritual resolve has been broken and that is why everybody is comfortable lying, seizing power by any means necessary – on both sides,” Whitlock said.

