Rep.-Elect George Santos (R-NY) gave his first television interview since the New York Times revealed he lied about his education, where he worked, and about being Jewish.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, guest host Tulsi Gabbard relentlessly grilled Santos about his various prevarications.

Santos claimed he is Jewish, worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and graduated from Baruch College. In an interview with the New York Post published on Monday, Santos admitted not having worked or graduated from those places.” He also declared, “I never claimed to be Jewish,” adding, “I said I was ‘Jew-ish.”

The former congresswoman began the Fox News interview by asking Santos, “What does the ‘word’ integrity mean to you?”

“Integrity is very important,” Santos began. “And like I said to the New York Post–”

“What does it mean, though?” Gabbard interrupted. “What does it mean? Because the meaning of the word actually matters in practice.”

“It means to carry yourself in an honorable way,” he answered. “And I made a mistake. And I think humans are flawed and we all make mistakes, Tulsi. I think we can all look at ourselves in the mirror and admit that once we’ve made a mistake. I’m having to admit this on national television for the whole country to see and I have the courage to do so.”

Santos insisted he is “not a fraud or a fake.”

Gabbard replied:

The thing is, Congressman-Elect, integrity means yes, carrying yourself with honor. But it means telling the truth – being a person of integrity And if I were one of those in New York’s third district right now, now that the election is over and finding out all of these lies that you’ve told, not just one little lie or one little embellishment, these are blatant lies. My question is, do you have no shame? Do you have no shame?

“Tulsi, I can say the same thing about the Democrats and the party,” Santos responded. “Joe Biden’s been lying to the American people for 40 years. He’s the president of the United States. Democrats resoundingly support him. Do they have no shame?”

Gabbard noted that Democrats aren’t the topic of the interview.

“This is not about the Democratic Party, though,” she said. “This is about your relationship, frankly with the people who entrusted you to go and fight for them.”

Gabbard pivoted to Santos’ claim he’s Jewish and quoted from a letter his campaign issued this year.

“Are you Jewish?” she asked. “We’ve got a letter your campaign sent out earlier this year, which read as follows: ‘As a proud American Jew, I’ve been to Israel numerous times for educational, business, and leisurely trips.’ You said there in that letter that you were ‘a proud American Jew.’ How do you explain that?”

“My heritage is Jewish,” Santos insisted. “I was raised a practicing Catholic.”

He complained, “Everybody wants to nitpick at me.”

Gabbard then took issue with Santos’ claim to the Post that he had merely “embellished” his credentials.

“You don’t really seem to be taking this seriously,” she told him. “You apologized, you said you made mistakes, but you’ve outright lied. A lie is not an embellishment on a résumé,” she said.

“Look, I agree with what you are saying,” Santos said. “We can debate my resume and how I worked with firms such as Goldman–”

“Is it debatable?” she shot back. “Or is it just false?”

“No, it’s not false at all,” he maintained. “It’s debatable.”

Santos then recounted what he allegedly did for a private equity firm that he said did business with Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

“That’s what I was doing when I worked with these firms and many other firms when I was the vice president of LinkBridge Investors,” he stated before lamenting that everyone “wants to call me a liar.”

“Congressman-Elect Santos, we’ve given you a lot of time,” Gabbard told him. “The time that is owed is to the people of New York’s third. It’s hard to imagine how they possibly could trust your explanations when you’re not really even willing to admit the depth of your deception to them.”

She ended the interview and thanked Santos for joining, who did likewise.

Watch above via Fox News.

