Jimmy Kimmel Chokes Up in Tearful Eulogy For Bob Saget: ‘He Was the Sweetest Man’

Jimmy Kimmel had to hold back tears as he gave an emotional tribute to Bob Saget in his first show of 2022.

In a pre-taped opening monologue, before the audience came in for his Monday night show, Kimmel’s voice was shaking as he memorialized the Full House actor and comedian, who died suddenly over the weekend. Kimmel repeatedly stammered through the opener as he celebrated Saget’s life, explaining through tears that “I taped this like 14 times.”

“If you’ve read anything about Bob online last night if you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was ‘the sweetest,'” Kimmel said. “Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man, and the reason people wrote that is because it’s true. It’s the best word. If you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it.”

Kimmel continued to speak about Saget’s kindness while remarking that “He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never.” After recalling everything that Saget did in his charity work, Kimmel said that he went through his emails after Saget’s death and rediscovered some “serious” conversations they had about “life and the well-being of our children.”

“When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot,” Kimmel said. “I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife Kelly, and to his friends who loved him so much. He was very kind to everyone and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him…We love you, Bob.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com