Bob Saget Found Dead in Orlando Hotel Room (UPDATE: Police Say No Sign of Foul Play or Drug Use)

By Sarah RumpfJan 9th, 2022, 7:54 pm
 
bob saget

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images.

Actor and comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, according to a report by TMZ.

According to TMZ, the beloved Full House star passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, according to “multiple sources,” with hotel security finding Saget in his room and calling 911. Saget was “was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear.”

Saget was in Orlando as part of a nationwide standup tour that had started in September. He performed in the Central Florida city on Friday, went to Ponte Vedra Beach (about 20 miles east of Jacksonville) for a performance Saturday, and then returned to Orlando, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

His last tweet was at 3:42 am ET Sunday morning, commenting about how much he had “loved” the night’s show, and was “happily addicted again to this shit.”

Fox 35 Orlando confirmed that Orange County deputies were at the Ritz-Carlton Sunday evening.

UPDATE 8:00 pm ET: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they had responded to an emergency call about an unresponsive man, had identified him as Saget, and pronounced him deceased on scene.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the tweet concluded.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

