Bob Saget Found Dead in Orlando Hotel Room (UPDATE: Police Say No Sign of Foul Play or Drug Use)

Actor and comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, according to a report by TMZ.

According to TMZ, the beloved Full House star passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, according to “multiple sources,” with hotel security finding Saget in his room and calling 911. Saget was “was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear.”

Saget was in Orlando as part of a nationwide standup tour that had started in September. He performed in the Central Florida city on Friday, went to Ponte Vedra Beach (about 20 miles east of Jacksonville) for a performance Saturday, and then returned to Orlando, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

Loving beyond words being on tour —And doing an all new show of standup and music. Hope to see you out there. More dates being added continually as we go further into 2022… For tickets, go to: https://t.co/nqJyTi0Dbk pic.twitter.com/ECSOpGt1K0 — bob saget (@bobsaget) December 9, 2021

His last tweet was at 3:42 am ET Sunday morning, commenting about how much he had “loved” the night’s show, and was “happily addicted again to this shit.”

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Fox 35 Orlando confirmed that Orange County deputies were at the Ritz-Carlton Sunday evening.

BREAKING: @TMZ confirms comedian and actor Bob Saget has died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. There are several Orange County Sheriff’s deputies outside of the hotel right now. Working to learn the cause of death. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/lJLz9qDoCA — Stephanie Buffamonte FOX 35 (@StephBuffamonte) January 10, 2022

UPDATE 8:00 pm ET: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they had responded to an emergency call about an unresponsive man, had identified him as Saget, and pronounced him deceased on scene.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the tweet concluded.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

