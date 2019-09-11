Jimmy Kimmel Parodies Trump’s New Product Line With Don Jr. Action Figure: ‘GI Shmo’

Jimmy Kimmel mocked the new Trump store product line-up that Donald Trump Jr. recently debuted, and proposed an action figure modeled on the president’s son: GI Shmo, featuring the tagline: “DJTJ doesn’t run, fight, or work!”

The ABC late night host first took aim at photo of Don Jr. wearing a new, camouflaged Trump T-shirt that appeared to already have a dark blotch on the neck collar.

“A camouflage shirt covered in grease stains. You have to admit, they know their customers,” Kimmel noted.

In addition to a $32.50 camoflauge key fob — “because who doesn’t want their keys harder to find?” — new products also include a matching Trump-branded dog leash and collar for a mere $78.

But buying any of these products doesn’t mean you’re helping American workers, Kimmel pointed out.

“The Trump family still isn’t making their crap in America. After all the talk about American-made this and that, they still can’t spend the extra $2 to have their garbage made here,” Kimmel said. “In fact, the closest they got with this new line is this ‘Decorated in America.’ What does that even mean? ‘Decorated in America.’ Does that mean someone in Florida ironed the patch on?”

Kimmel couldn’t help but offer one more suggestion for the Trump store lineup, however: a GI Shmo action figure that looks like Trump Jr. in a red MAGA hat with “cool camouflage clothes and a vanilla latte with plastic straw” as well as a “spray-on beard, a pile of Daddy’s money, and a helicopter to shoot elephants from!”

“GI Shmo, American!…Made in China.”

Watch the video above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com