Joe Biden Calls for Cops Who Shot Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake to be Charged: ‘Let’s Make Sure Justice Is Done’

Former Vice President Joe Biden said the officers behind the shootings of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor should face charges for their respective actions.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate took questions during his Wednesday campaign address on the reopening of schools, and since his campaign announced that he’s about to travel to Kenosha, Biden was asked if he thinks the officers who shot Taylor and Blake ought to be charged.

“I think we should let the judicial system work its way,” Biden answered, adding that for both cases “I do think there’s, at minimum, a need to be charged.”

After touching on the violence between protesters and President Donald Trump’s supporters in Portland, Biden went on to say that those cases ought to be investigated and “should meet the legal requirements of whatever that calls for.”

“Let the judicial system work. Let’s make sure justice is done,” Biden concluded.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]