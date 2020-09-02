2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden refused to speculate about President Donald Trump’s November hospital visit — which has been brought into question by critics — during a press conference, but declared that “nothing this administration does is normal.”

During a Biden campaign press conference Wednesday, the former vice president was told by a reporter, “There is a new book by the New York Times’ Michael Schmidt that says that when President Trump made an unannounced visit to Walter Reed Hospital in 2019, Vice President Pence was told to be on standby to take over in case President Trump had to receive anesthesia. Pence said last night that he doesn’t recall being told that.”

“As vice president, were you ever told to be on standby or given any kind of special alert when President Obama was going in for a medical appointment?” the reporter asked. “And I also just wonder whether you have any concerns about the fact that that Walter Reed visit that President Trump made, it didn’t follow prior protocol about presidential visits for medical examinations?”

Biden responded, “I’m not going to speculate on what it means. What I can say is that nothing this administration does is normal… and I’m not being facetious when I say that.”

“So who in God’s name knows what it’s all about. I just don’t know. I don’t know and I’m not going to speculate. I’ll let the experts do that,” he continued, adding, “The only time that I have been on notice is when the president’s out of the country, and I’m in the country.”

“Not that I should wait for something to immediately be aware of anything, but that that’s something that might be called for. It wasn’t called for,” Biden concluded.

Watch above via CNN.

