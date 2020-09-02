The Biden campaign has announced that 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden will visit Kenosha on Thursday to address the ongoing unrest the city has seen following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“Jill and Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin,” the press release states. “Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face. After, Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden will make a local stop.”

Biden’s trip to Wisconsin comes after President Donald Trump visited the state yesterday to meet with law enforcement, visit areas damaged by violent protesters, condemn rioters and aggregators. Trump did not meet with Blake’s family, but Biden has been in contact with them and joined them in condemning violent, destructive protests.

