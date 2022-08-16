‘What Did He Do?’ Joe Rogan Thinks Goal of FBI’s Mar-a-Lago Raid Was To ‘Knock Trump Out of the 2024 Elections’

Joe Rogan commented on Trump’s raid by the FBI during a recent interview.

On the Tuesday edition of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spoke with Seth Dillon, the CEO of The Babylon Bee about the current state of America and comedy.

The conversation quickly turned to politics and last week’s FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“I mean, like legally, like, what did they find? And is he actually in trouble? Because I think the goal was to try to knock him out of the 2024 elections, right by trying him for crimes. What did he do?” Rogan asked.

“I don’t know,” Dillon replied. “Is it really about like confidential information that he shouldn’t have had in his home? Like, that was so important they couldn’t just ask for it. They had to go in there and get it?”

“I think the the problem is having it, right? Because if you have it in an unsecure location, meaning unsecure, in terms of the government’s protection, it’s not locked up in archives, it’s not in a place that’s very difficult to access, you have control personally over the access to something that’s top secret. If that’s the case, then that’s a problem. Because that safe can be opened, people can get in there, people can get the code, they can copy it, they can send it to China,” Rogan said.

Dillon pushed back asking if perhaps the raid was a cover-up for a plan far more conniving.

“Do you think that’s a genuine concern? Or is it — they want to find something, anything that they can use to prevent him from running again?” Dillon asked.

“I think both things are valid. I think, if they’re just doing that, and they’re using the FBI in a way that they would never use it against Hillary Clinton, and they’re going after him in a way they would never go after Ghislaine Maxwell’s client list — then we have a real conversation.” Rogan began.

He continued, “I don’t know what the files were — I have zero idea whether or not they were okay for him to have or declassified? I don’t know. But I think the argument would be if you’re not supposed — if there’s a fucking whole chain of command about classified documents, this is the law on classified documents, and you decide to violate that law because you think you can … if that is what happened, then someone needs to be held accountable for that.”

“You’re not above the law, and you can’t decide that you’re not going to follow the law because you know better. And I don’t know if that’s the case,” he added.

“I think where people lose — where they stop — or they don’t care about that is because they’re like, Okay, you know, if you’re going to be selectively enforcing laws like that, and just turn a blind eye to Hillary deleting emails that have been subpoenaed … It’s the double standard that makes everybody say this is persecution,” Dillon concluded.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

