Joe Scarborough Laughs Out Loud at Trump’s Superhero ‘Major Announcement’ Tease: ‘We Are in Third Grade’

It isn’t clear what Donald Trump intends to say with the “major announcement” he promised, but Joe Scarborough took the lead in mocking the former president over the cartoonish nature of his teaser.

The subject came up on Morning Joe as the conversation focused on how Trump hasn’t done much of anything since announcing his 2024 bid, even though a bunch of polls suggests most Republicans would rather support someone else running for president. As this discussion unfolded, Mika Brzezinski pointed out that Trump posted a superhero-themed image of himself in a Truth Social video where he promised a “major announcement” on Thursday.

“We are in third grade!” Scarborough snarked regarding an earlier conversation. He then started cracking up before telling Willie Geist, “you better take it. I’m about to start laughing uncontrollably.”

“It’s heartbreaking in a way, isn’t it?” Geist quipped. “It’s heartbreaking for him.”

Jennifer Palmieri managed to get the conversation back on straight shortly after with an explainer of how Trump has been floundering since the midterms, even while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is making his own moves. In terms of whether DeSantis mounts a primary challenge to Trump, Palmieri figured there’s still “a lot to calibrate” in terms of whether DeSantis’ culture war crusades will do much for him outside of Florida.

Watch above via MSNBC.

