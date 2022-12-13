SHOCK POLL: Trump Support Cratering — Whopping 61% Republicans Want Another Candidate for 2024

Amid a flurry of cultural controversies, political setbacks, and legal entanglements, a clear majority of Republicans now feel like it’s time to move on from former President Donald Trump, according to a recent USA Today/Suffolk University Poll.

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, put it succinctly, telling USA Today, “Republicans and conservative independents increasingly want Trumpism without Trump.”

Pollsters asked those who identified as Republicans if they wanted Trump to run and continue the policies he pursued in office, to which 31 % agreed. They also asked if they want Republicans to continue the policies Trump pursued in office but with a different Republican nominee for president, to which 61 % agreed.

Writing for USA Today, Susan Page reports:

Republican support for Donald Trump’s presidential bid in 2024 has cratered, an exclusive USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, as the former president is beleaguered by midterm losses and courtroom setbacks. By 2-1, GOP and GOP-leaning voters now say they want Trump’s policies but a different standard-bearer to carry them. While 31% want the former president to run, 61% prefer some other Republican nominee who would continue the policies Trump has pursued. They have a name in mind: Two-thirds of Republicans and those inclined to vote Republican want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president. By double digits, 56% to 33%, they prefer DeSantis over Trump.

Since Trump announced his intentions to run for the White House in 2024, he has been embroiled in many news stories that have not necessarily served him well politically.

He privately dined with antisemite Kanye West and White Supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. He’s lost several legal maneuvers surrounding allegations of illegal possession of classified documents after he left the presidency, and his hand-picked candidates in swing states lost in the midterms by a stunning two out of 14. Susan Page puts the poll in stark relief, writing:

The findings are a red flag for Trump, whose core support has held remarkably solid through firestorms over his personal behavior, his provocative rhetoric, and his most controversial actions in the White House. But he has become increasingly embattled over his role in fueling the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, his alleged mishandling of sensitive documents when he left the White House, and investigations into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com