Trump Has Held ZERO Events Since Launching His 2024 Campaign, But Spent All Weekend Raging at Things on His Truth Social App

Former President Donald Trump has not held a single campaign event since the lackluster launch of his third attempt at the presidency, but he did spend the weekend doing his best reenactment of the “Old Man Yells at Cloud” meme from The Simpsons, posting dozens of rants.

At Trump’s announcement speech on Nov. 15, he vowed to “make America great and glorious again” by returning to the White House. Since that night, he’s hit a rough patch, with the speech being largely panned as a “rambling mess” and — a real blow for the candidate who relishes his raucous rallies with the MAGA faithful — “low energy.”

Just a few days after Trump’s campaign launch, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of former Hague prosecutor Jack Smith as Special Counsel to investigate Trump regarding the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the classified documents and other presidential records that were allegedly improperly taken to Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s endorsed candidates flopped in the November midterm elections — with Herschel Walker’s runoff election loss in Georgia the sour cherry on top of a sh*t sundae — depriving the GOP of a much-anticipated “red wave” and fanning the flames of Republican unrest with their titular party head. The Trump Organization and a subsidiary company were found guilty of all 17 criminal charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

And then there was the Nov. 23 dinner at Mar-a-Lago that Trump hosted with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, two people who were already notorious for their antisemitic comments. West, now legally known as Ye, spent the next few weeks spouting such a firehose of bigoted nonsense that he was too nuts for conspiracy peddler Alex Jones and his swastika tweet was too extreme for self-proclaimed free speech champion Elon Musk.

In the four weeks since Trump’s campaign launch, he’s gotten entangled in all that trouble and scandal, but he hasn’t had a single campaign event, reported Brett Samuels for The Hill.

Trump “appears to be a candidate in name only,” wrote Samuels. The ex-president “has not traveled to early voting states, made any major staffing announcements or done much of anything to scare off would-be rivals,” and his anemic campaign and swirling controversies have “fueled chatter that Trump is as politically weak as he’s ever been — giving others weighing 2024 campaigns more food for thought.”

What Trump has done is continue to vent his spleen on Truth Social, his social media platform that has been plagued by a bumpy launch, ongoing struggles, and reports of unpaid vendors, but hey, finally managed to pay some programmers to write the code for embeddable posts, so here’s a sampling of some of the dozens of posts and shared posts he flung onto the internet this weekend. (Technically, these are called “Truths” and “ReTruths” on the platform, but we will leave it to our dear readers to assess whether any of them deserve to be labeled as “truths.”)

He shared an article with a poll claiming that he had a “30 point lead” over the 2024 GOP primary field. (Never mind the fact that no one else has yet announced their candidacy.)

He attacked outgoing Daily Show host Trevor Noah as “no talent, no charisma, and very little intelligence” and urged the show’s producers to “put a pro-Trump person on” to replace him.

He claimed the Washington Post was “failing” and “probably going out of business” — and of course called it “Fake News.”

He made contradictory claims about the “crazy and bad” prisoner swap for Brittney Griner’s release, both claiming that he “turned down” a deal to swap former Marine Paul Whelan for the “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout and “wouldn’t have made the deal for a hundred people” in exchange for Bout, but then also declaring that he “would have gotten Paul out.”

He boasted about Trump Winery having a GREAT YEAR.

He called Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) “a pathetic JOKE” in reference to an article reporting the senator was willing to support a carbon tax.

There were some all caps rants about the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 and Twitter.

This post has been updated with additional information.

